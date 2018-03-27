Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mark Cookson was involved in an argument in the street three days before his body was discovered

Police investigating the unsolved death of a man three years ago are working through new information after an "incredibly positive" response to an anniversary appeal.

Mark Cookson, 42, was involved in an argument in Hillcrest Road, Leicester at about 18:30 GMT on 22 March 2015, police said.

He was found dead at home in Leicester Road, Wigston three days later.

Mr Cookson's family has urged anyone else with information to come forward.

His family teamed up with Crimestoppers to offer a £20,000 reward for information as part of the appeal, which was launched on Thursday.

Mr Cookson died as a result of a fractured skull and associated bleed on the brain but it remains unknown what caused this.

Image caption Posters appealing for information have been put up in locations throughout Wigston

Det Insp Mark Sinski said Mr Cookson's family still needed answers.

"The response to the appeal has been incredibly positive with calls coming in to both the force and Crimestoppers and we are working through the information that has been shared.

"Both Mark's family and I would like to thank to everyone who picked up the phone to tell us what they know. But there may be others out there who are yet to do so - if that's you, and you know something about what happened to Mark, please come forward."

Image caption Mark's father Robert said "any small piece of information might be crucial..."

Two men and a woman, who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter days after Mr Cookson's body was found, were released with no further action taken by police.

Mark's father, Robert Cookson, said: "Thank you to those people who have already come forward and offered information. If you know something but haven't spoken to police then please, for Mark, and for us, do so."