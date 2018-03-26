Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The five men (clockwise from top left: Ayaz Hussain, Jagdish Patel, Paulvinder Randhawa, Talib Hussain, Ravindra Modha) were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court

Five men who smuggled Class A drugs inside furniture, children's clothes and industrial bolts have been sentenced.

Leicester Crown Court heard more than £10m of cocaine and heroin was seized by police in the biggest ever drugs seizure in Leicestershire.

Det Insp Harry Rai said it had been "a very long and complex investigation" that started in September 2016.

The men were jailed for between 12 and 25 years each.

Image caption Secret compartments were made in items in which to store the drugs

The investigation began after the Metropolitan Police found Paulvinder Randhawa, 46, of Marsh Way, Wembley, with a box of metal bolts stuffed with heroin.

Det Insp Rai, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said further shipments of drugs seized in France and Pakistan showed the intent and size of the operation run by the Leicestershire-based gang.

"In my 22 years in policing and 14 years being part of serious and organised crime investigations, I haven't come across anything on this scale," he said.

"Patel and Talib Hussain in particular were not small-time dealers. They were interested in dealing on a large scale and their operations had been going on for some years."

The five men sentenced

Ayaz Hussain, 28, of Fryant Way, Wembley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine during the trial. He was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years

Talib Hussain, 59, of Bordesley Green, Birmingham, found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin and conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to 24 years

Ravindra Modha, 55, of Sandiacre Drive, Thurmaston, found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine. He was sentenced to 16 years

Jagdish Patel, 51, of The Firs, Syston, found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin and conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to 25 years

Paulvinder Randhawa, 46, of Marsh Way, Wembley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin at the start of the trial. He was sentenced to 18 years