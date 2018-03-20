Image caption Jane Hings was raped and killed at her home in Fleckney

A man has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years for raping and murdering a 72-year-old woman after getting high on cocaine on a night out.

Craig Keogh, 26, was found guilty of attacking Jane Hings and burgling her home in Fleckney, Leicestershire.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard Keogh raped Ms Hings twice before smothering her with a pillow and stealing her belongings.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker called Keogh "callous in the extreme".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Moment rapist murderer Craig Keogh is arrested

The former factory worker killed Ms Hings in the early hours of 24 September and her body was found by two carers later that morning.

The next day, he sold jewellery he had taken from her home and bought drinks and food for friends.

The judge said Keogh had shown no remorse for his crimes.

He added: "The reason why you decided to kill Jane Hings was to prevent her from being able to identify you as the person responsible for having burgled her home and raped her.

"Bearing in mind what you had done, your conduct the next day (in selling the victim's jewellery and buying drinks for friends) was callous in the extreme."

Keogh removed Ms Hings' wedding and engagement rings and ripped a crucifix from her neck.

He made "an untidy search" of her bungalow before "brutally" raping her, the judge said.

Image copyright Facebook/Craig Keogh Image caption Craig Keogh attacked Jane Hings in September, when he was 25

Keogh knew Ms Hings because he lived in a caravan not far from her home in Elizabeth Road and he had walked her dog Paddy on several occasions.

He had told police he had also done odd jobs in return for cash. However, he did not give evidence at his trial so the prosecution was not given the opportunity to question him.

"He was not spending money on essentials but on meals out and treats for his friends," prosecutor, Mary Prior QC, told the jury at Keogh's trial.

"He was splashing the cash. Whatever he was, he was not scared."

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Craig Keogh was living in a caravan near Ms Hings' home

Mr Justice Baker said Ms Hings had only been released from a nursing home in mid-June following a fall.

She was provided with carers who visited her twice a day and was "undoubtedly a vulnerable person".

Keogh was linked to the crime scene by DNA evidence after leaving behind a baseball cap and a tongue bar at Ms Hings' home.

Ms Hings had no immediate family and lived at home with her dog.

Image copyright Facebook/Craig Keogh Image caption Craig Keogh had been trusted to walk Jane Hings' dog Paddy several times

Her friend Michelle Wright attended the trial every day to hear the evidence.

"It's heartbreaking and shocking the level of violence that was used against her," she said.

"I think about it most days. It plays on my mind, what she went through and the horrific pain and how scared she must have been.

"She had no family so I felt she needed someone fighting her corner, to represent her so she wasn't alone in this.

"In a way it has been good to face him and look at him in the eye and I guess it's sort of closure now."

Image caption Jane Hings was raped and killed at her home in Fleckney

She has been looking after Ms Hings' greyhound since her death.

"She had him for six or seven years as a rescue, and he was her absolute world, her reason for living," she added.

"I will look after Paddy for the rest of his life as she wanted."