Image caption Jane Hings was found dead by two carers at her home in Fleckney

A man raped and murdered a 72-year-old woman by smothering her with a pillow, a court has heard.

Craig Keogh, 27, is also accused of stealing jewellery from the home of Jane Hings, who jurors were told he knew because he had walked her dog.

Birmingham Crown Court heard he attacked Ms Hings at her bungalow in Fleckney, Leicestershire, after a night out when he had been taking cocaine.

Mr Keogh, of no fixed address, denies all of the charges.

Prosecutor Mary Prior said that Mr Keogh went to Ms Hings's home in the early hours of 24 September and she was later found dead by two carers.

Mr Keogh's DNA was found on her body, the jury were told.

The court heard the night before he had been verbally aggressive and told people he was on cocaine.

Image copyright Facebook/Craig Keogh Image caption Craig Keogh, 27, is accused of raping and killing Jane Hings

Giving evidence, Christopher Murphy, kitchen manager at the Oadby Owl pub, said Mr Keogh had offered to sell him cocaine on 23 September.

Mr Murphy said he warned Mr Keogh that it was their right to inform police if anyone on the premises had drugs.

"I hoped he might leave the premises and not cause any more aggravation to anyone," said Mr Murphy.

But instead, he said Mr Keogh responded in "an aggressive manner".

Image caption Jane Hings was raped and killed at her home in Fleckney

Mr Murphy told the court they warned him again that they would call police, but Mr Keogh responded by saying: "I'm from Fleckney - I've seen a man get shanked."

The kitchen manager said he understood "shank" to mean "stab".

"I believe his words were 'I have a piece' which I took as a weapon," Mr Murphy added.

Mr Keogh was called away by his friends, Mr Murphy said, but then started "getting confrontational" towards another group of people in the pub car park.

The trial continues.

