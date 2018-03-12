Image copyright PA Image caption The shop and flat in Hinckley Road, Leicester, were both destroyed in the blast

Investigations at the scene of an explosion in Leicester in which five people died have concluded.

The blast in Hinckley Road on 25 February claimed the lives of Mary Ragoobar, 46, and her sons, Shane Ragoobeer, 18, and Sean Ragoobeer, 17.

Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek, 18, and 22-year-old shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva also died.

The city council will undertake work to reopen the area after it was handed over by police and fire specialists.

Supt Shane O'Neill said the work at the scene of the blast was "harrowing" for investigators.

He said the teams were both looking for clues to explain the cause of the explosion, but also the remains of the five victims, which was "extremely upsetting".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mary Ragoobar was killed in the blast, along with her sons Sean (left) and Shane (right)

Evidence recovered from the scene has been removed to a secure location where investigations continue, he added.

Leicester City Council is set to clear the site and carry out repairs so Hinckley Road can reopen.

Inquests into the deaths of the five victims have been opened and adjourned while Leicestershire Police continue to investigate.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Leah Reek, girlfriend of Shane Ragoobeer, also died in the explosion

Mrs Ragoobar and her family lived in the two-storey flat above a Polish supermarket.

Her husband, Jose Ragoobeer, was working at the time of the explosion. Their youngest son survived and remains in hospital.

On 5 March, Leicester Magistrates' Court was told the explosion was caused by petrol being spread through the shop.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The explosion killed Viktorija Ijevleva, the partner of Arkan Ali - one of the men accused of arson and manslaughter

Store owner Aram Kurd, 33, Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Arkan Ali, 37, have been charged with arson and manslaughter.

The court heard that Mr Ali's partner was 22-year-old shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva, who died in the blast.

A man in his 30s, the seventh person to be arrested by officers investigating the explosion, has been released pending further inquiries.

Three other men have also been released under investigation.