Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mary Ragoobar was killed in the blast, along with her sons Sean (left) and Shane (right)

Inquests into the deaths of five people who died in an explosion in Leicester have been opened.

The blast in Hinckley Road on 25 February claimed the lives of Mary Ragoobar, 46, and her sons, Shane Ragoobeer, 18, and Sean Ragoobeer, 17.

Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek, 18, and 22-year-old shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva also died.

Leicester Coroners' Court adjourned the inquest while Leicestershire Police continue to investigate.

The court heard detectives are still waiting for results from post-mortem tests on the victims, who were identified through extensive forensic evidence.

The families did not attend the hearings.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The explosion killed Viktorija Ijevleva, the partner of Arkan Ali - one of the men accused of arson and manslaughter

Mrs Ragoobar and her family lived in the two-storey flat above a Polish supermarket.

Her husband, Jose Ragoobeer, was working at the time of the explosion. Their youngest son survived and remains in hospital.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Leah Reek, girlfriend of Shane Ragoobeer, also died in the explosion

On Monday, Leicester Magistrates' Court was told the explosion was caused by petrol being spread through the shop.

Store owner Aram Kurd, 33, Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Arkan Ali, 37, have been charged with arson and manslaughter.