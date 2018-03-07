Boy arrested over Ashley Johnson Leicester stab death
- 7 March 2018
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old man in Leicester.
Ashley Johnson died on his way to hospital after he was found stabbed in Dannett Street at about 03:40 GMT on 24 February.
Roman Hemmings, 20 of Swannington Road, Leicetser, was charged with Mr Johnson's murder on Tuesday.
The 17 year old was arrested on Wednesday and is due to be questioned by detectives.