Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption John Donovan was found injured on 2 September and died on 15 September

Three teenage boys have admitted the manslaughter of a man who was killed in Leicester last year.

John Donovan, a Leicester City Council employee, was found injured on King Street on 2 September and died on 15 September.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the 64-year-old was attacked in the course of a robbery.

The boys, aged 14, 15 and 16 - who cannot be named for legal reasons - will be sentenced on 28 March.