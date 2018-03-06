Leicester shop explosion: Police make seventh arrest
Detectives investigating an explosion that killed five people in Leicester have made a seventh arrest.
A Polish supermarket and the flat above it were destroyed in the blast on the evening of 25 February.
On Monday, Leicester Magistrates' Court was told the explosion was caused by petrol being spread through the shop.
A man in his 30s, from the East Midlands, was arrested earlier on suspicion of manslaughter and is being questioned by detectives.
Brothers Shane Ragoobeer, 18, and Sean Ragoobeer, 17, who lived in the two-storey flat above the shop in Hinckley Road, have been named as among the dead.
Their mother Mary Ragoobar, 46, is also thought to have died but has not been formally identified.
Shane's girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18, and shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva, 22, also died in the explosion.
Three men, including the store's owner Aram Kurd, 33, along with Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Arkan Ali, 37, have been charged with arson and manslaughter.
On Monday, prosecuting solicitor Zoe Lee told Leicester Magistrates' Court: "It has been established that the explosion was caused by petrol and the petrol was spread throughout the shop."
The men were all remanded in custody and will appear at Leicester Crown Court on 3 April via video link.
On Sunday, a sixth man was arrested by police investigating the explosion.
The man, in his 40s and from East Anglia, is being held on suspicion of manslaughter.
Two other arrested men have been released under investigation.
Police have appealed for dashcam footage from drivers on the A47 heading towards Leicester on Sunday, 25 February between 17:30 and 19:15 GMT.