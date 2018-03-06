Man charged with murder over Leicester street stab death
- 6 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after a 24-year-old man died in a stabbing.
Ashley Johnson died on his way to hospital after he was found with a stab wound in Dannett Street, Leicester, at about 03:40 GMT on 24 February.
Roman Hemmings, 20 of Swannington Road, Leicester, is due to appear before the city's magistrates later.
Mr Hemmings has also been with grievous bodily harm in connection with a separate incident on 29 June 2017.