Ashley Johnson was found in a street in Leicester in the early hours of 24 February

A man has been charged with murder after a 24-year-old man died in a stabbing.

Ashley Johnson died on his way to hospital after he was found with a stab wound in Dannett Street, Leicester, at about 03:40 GMT on 24 February.

Roman Hemmings, 20 of Swannington Road, Leicester, is due to appear before the city's magistrates later.

Mr Hemmings has also been with grievous bodily harm in connection with a separate incident on 29 June 2017.