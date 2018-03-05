Image copyright PA Image caption The shop and flat above were both destroyed in the blast

Three men have appeared in court charged with arson and manslaughter over an explosion in Leicester which killed five people.

A Polish supermarket and a flat above it in Hinckley Road were destroyed in the explosion on the evening of 25 February.

The store's owner Aram Kurd, 33, is charged along with Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Arkan Ali, 37.

Leicester Magistrates' Court heard the explosion was caused by petrol.

The men were all remanded in custody and will appear at Leicester Crown Court on 3 April via video link.

They each face five counts of manslaughter and one count of arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Prosecuting solicitor Zoe Lee told the court: "It has been established that the explosion was caused by petrol and the petrol was spread throughout the shop."

The defendants are:

Aram Kurd, 33, of Hillary Place, Leicester

Hawkar Hassan, 32, of no fixed address

Arkan Ali, 37, of Drake Close, Oldham

The court heard that Mr Ali's partner was 22-year-old shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva, who died in the explosion.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mary Ragoobar is believed to have been killed in the blast, along with her sons Sean (left) and Shane (right)

A married couple and their three sons lived in the two-storey flat above the shop.

Two of the sons - Shane Ragoobeer, 18, and Sean Ragoobeer, 17 - have been named as among the dead.

Their mother Mary Ragoobar, 46, is also thought to have died but has not been formally identified.

Shane's girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18, has also been named as among the dead.

On Sunday, a sixth man was arrested by police investigating the explosion.

The man, in his 40s and from East Anglia, is being held on suspicion of manslaughter.

Two other arrested men have been released under investigation.