A major search and rescue operation was launched after the explosion

Detectives investigating a fatal explosion in Leicester have issued an appeal for information.

Five people are believed to have died when a flat and shop were destroyed on Hinckley Road on Sunday.

Three men, all in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on Wednesday and continue to be questioned by detectives.

Police want to speak to any witnesses who saw people going in and out of the shop in the hours before the blast.

Mary Ragoobar, 46, and sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, lived in the flat above the Polish supermarket.

They have been officially reported as missing, along with Shane's girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18, and Viktorija Ijevleva, 22, who was working in the shop at the time.

Remains belonging to five people were recovered from the wreckage. Police have yet to formally identify them.

Mary Ragoobar and sons Sean Ragoobeer (left) and Shane Ragoobeer (right) are believed to be among the five victims

Five people were also taken to hospital after the blast, one of whom suffered critical injuries.

The arrested men, who come from East Anglia, the North West and the East Midlands, remain in police custody.

Det Insp Michelle Keen said: "It's vital that we speak to anyone who may have information about any people they saw coming and going into the supermarket in Hinckley Road in the hours leading up to the explosion.

"Was there anyone in acting strangely or in a suspicious manner? Did you see any vehicles parked up, or being driving in a strange manner in the area around the supermarket?"

Leah Reek was Shane Ragoobeer's girlfriend and is believed to have been at the flat

She added: "People lost their lives in the most horrific way on Sunday. We owe it to them to understand the cause of that explosion."

Police said the immediate area surrounding the scene will remain cordoned off for a number of weeks, while safety work is carried out.

Street Pastors in Leicester are putting on extra patrols following the explosion and Leicester City Council has opened a residents' support point.