Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ashley Johnson was found in a street in Leicester in the early hours of Saturday

The mother of a man who died after being stabbed in a Leicester street is calling for witnesses to come forward.

Ashley Johnson, 24, was found with a knife wound in Dannett Street on Saturday, and died on his way to hospital.

Leicestershire Police believe he was killed after a fight between two groups of young men.

Karen Johnson said her son "was a loveable, kind, young man who had his whole life ahead of him".

"[He] was in a loving relationship with his beautiful girlfriend, they had recently got engaged and were planning on starting a family together," she said.

"Losing him has left a massive gap in my life which no one can replace."

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police want to trace a silver Vauxhall Astra and a black Peugeot 306

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said the investigation into Mr Johnson's death is ongoing.

Det Insp Jon Blockley said CCTV footage has been examined and door-to-door enquiries have taken place in an attempt to trace anyone involved in the incident.

"A family have been left devastated and we need to get justice for them," he said.