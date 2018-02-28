Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found in a country lane the day after he disappeared

Four men face manslaughter charges over the death of a Leicester jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, Leicestershire, on 25 January. Police believe he was abducted the evening before.

Thomas Jervis, 23, Charlie Ward, 20, Callan Reeve, 19 and Javon Roach, 29, all from Leicester, appeared at the city's crown court and were remanded in custody.

All had previously been charged with the kidnap and robbery of Mr Jogiya.

Mr Jervis, of Enderby Road, Whetstone, Mr Ward, of Gooding Avenue, Mr Reeve, of Aylmer Road and Javon Roach, of Norwich Road, were charged with unlawful act manslaughter and were remanded until 18 May.

Five other people arrested as part of the investigation have been released under investigation.