A search and rescue operation to find survivors of a fatal explosion in Leicester is continuing.

Five people died in the blast in Hinckley Road at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

Five other people were taken to hospital, one of whom was in a critical condition on Monday evening, Leicestershire Police said.

The cause of the explosion, which residents said sounded "like an earthquake" is not yet known.

The building consisted of a shop premises on the ground level and a two-storey flat above.

The shop had gone through many owners but recently became a Polish supermarket called Zabka. It is believed to have only been trading since the new year.

Leicestershire Police said a section of Hinckley Road is expected to remain closed for most, if not all, of Tuesday.

On Monday, Supt Shane O'Neill said police believe there may be more people unaccounted for.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the search and rescue operation is ongoing, and a large excavator and several emergency services vehicles remained at the scene this morning.

A public meeting held on Monday night was attended by residents and businesses.

Matt Cane, group manager for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, described the search and rescue operation as "dynamic and challenging".

"We have all been left shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible events of [Sunday] evening," he added.

Leicester City Council has asked for floral tributes to be left by the front steps of the Westcotes United Reform Church in Hinckley Road.