Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ashley Johnson was found in a street in Leicester in the early hours of Saturday

Two cars seen around the time of a stabbing in which a man died are being sought by police.

Ashley Johnson, 24, died on his way to hospital after he was found with a knife wound in Dannett Street, Leicester, at about 03:40 GMT on Saturday.

Detectives believe he was killed in a dispute between groups of young men.

A 39-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, will face no further action.

CCTV footage has been released of a silver Vauxhall Astra and a black Peugeot 306 to prompt witnesses to come forward with any information.

Leicestershire Police said the vehicles were driving in the area around Stephenson Drive, Swannington Road, Fosse Road North and Beatrice Road areas between 03:00 and 3:42 GMT on Sunday.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The cars were seen around Stephenson Drive, Swannington Road, Fosse Road North and Beatrice Road

Det Ch Insp David Swift-Rollinson has urged anyone who recognises the cars to come forward.

He said: "A family has lost a loved one and a young life has been taken, we need to catch those responsible."

Images of a Royal Mail van and a dark saloon were also released in a bid to trace possible witnesses.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police want to trace a silver Vauxhall Astra and a black Peugeot 306