Leicester

Man arrested in Leicester murder investigation

  • 25 February 2018
Dannett Street Leicester murder
Image caption Leicestershire Police officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said emergency services were called to Dannett Street at about 03:40 GMT on Saturday.

A man was found lying in the street with a knife wound but died on his way to hospital.

A force spokesman said it is believed he was killed in a dispute between groups of young men and a 39-year-old has been arrested.
Image caption A second location on Fosse Road North believed to be linked to the incident is also being investigated

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites