Man arrested in Leicester murder investigation
- 25 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said emergency services were called to Dannett Street at about 03:40 GMT on Saturday.
A man was found lying in the street with a knife wound but died on his way to hospital.
A force spokesman said it is believed he was killed in a dispute between groups of young men and a 39-year-old has been arrested.