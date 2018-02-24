Image copyright Google Image caption Leicestershire Police officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

A murder investigation has started after a man found with a suspected stab wound died on the way to hospital.

He was found when emergency services were called to Dannett Street, Leicester, shortly after 03:40 GMT, said Leicestershire Police.

Officers believe he was killed during a dispute between groups of young men.

Dannett Street was cordoned off at the junction with Warwick Street, and a second suspected scene on Fosse Road North was also cordoned off.

Det Ch Insp David Swift-Rollinson, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's major crime team, said it was believed there had been "an altercation between two groups of young men who were in separate vehicles".

He appealed for any witnesses to come forward.