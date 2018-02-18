Leicester

Leicester hit-and-run: Man and woman arrested

  • 18 February 2018
Two people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Leicester.

A 61-year-old man is still recovering in hospital after he was struck by a car on a zebra crossing in St Peter's Road on 8 February.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and drove off, leaving the victim lying injured in the road.

A 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been arrested and remain in police custody.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the incident has been recovered.

The arrests come after Leicestershire Police conducted house-to-house inquiries in the area.

Det Insp Tim Lindley has asked anyone with information about the collision to contact police if they have not already done so.

