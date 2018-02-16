Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV shows Charlie Pearce on the night of the attack with a slab under his arm

A teenager who "marked his 17th birthday" by bludgeoning a woman with a paving slab before raping her has been given a life sentence.

"Animalistic" Charlie John Pearce was found guilty of attempted murder at Leicester Crown Court last year.

The court heard he had searched the internet for videos showing attacks on "helpless" women before the attack.

Pearce, who had denied trying to kill the woman but admitted rape, was told he must serve a minimum of 11 years.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Pearce was captured on CCTV on the night the attack happened

Sentencing at the Old Bailey, Justice Charles Haddon-Cave described Pearce as "exceptionally dangerous" and said he attacked the woman with "animalistic savagery".

"The defendant set out that evening to mark his 17th birthday to find a woman to rape and violently attack," he said.

"[The victim] could remember nothing of her ordeal, her life had been hanging on a thread."

His victim, who cannot be named, said she has been "mentally and physically scarred" by the attack.