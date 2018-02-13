Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found by the roadside after his family reported him missing

A tenth person has been arrested following the death of a Leicester jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, Leicestershire, on 25 January. Police believe he was abducted the evening before.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob and kidnap.

The man, who was detained in the Leicester area, was taken into custody to be interviewed by detectives.

Four men aged 19, 20, 23 and 29 have been charged with robbery and the kidnap of Mr Jogiya.

Four more men were arrested in connection with the death - two aged 22 and 18, were released under investigation and two, aged 20 and 21, were released with no further action.

A 22-year-old woman has also been released under investigation.

Javon Roach, 29, from Leicester, Thomas Jervis, 23, of Whetstone, Charles Frances Ward, 20, and Callan Reeve, 19, both of Leicester, have been charged with kidnap and robbery and will appear at the city's crown court later this month.

All the men are being held in custody.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information.