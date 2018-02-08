Image caption Leicester City Council confirmed allegations against one councillor and a council employee have been referred to police

A claim of alleged corruption involving the Lord Mayor of Leicester and an employee at Leicester City Council is being investigated by police.

A letter sent to the council, published in The Times, claims that Rashmikant Joshi used his influence to push through planning applications.

It was also claimed that payments were received by an unnamed employee.

A city council spokesman confirmed that a letter making allegations of corruption had been referred to police.

A police spokesman confirmed an inquiry is being carried out.

Councillor Joshi told the BBC he was "devastated" at the "totally untrue" allegations and he would co-operate with the police.