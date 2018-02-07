Image copyright Leicester City Council Image caption Lee Williamson said he pulled in to a bus stop to give a homeless man clothes, food, and to chat to him

A man who was fined after he pulled into a bus stop on Christmas Day to help a homeless man is to have his penalty cancelled by Leicester's mayor.

Lee Williamson, 43, of Evington, Leicester, said he stopped to give a homeless man a blanket, hat, gloves, scarf, food, and chat to him.

He later received a £70 fine, despite there being no buses on 25 December.

Sir Peter Soulsby, the city mayor, said to punish Mr Williamson for doing a "good deed" was "absolutely crazy".

Mr Williamson said he was "over the moon" following Sir Peter's intervention.

"That just the news I wanted to hear," he said. "Common sense is prevailing. I'm happy with that."

Leicester City Council had said the camera enforcement was an important safety measure after a cyclist died there in 2016.

Mr Williamson said it felt like he was being punished for helping someone and would never normally dream of stopping at a bus stop. He had also said he would not pay the fine.

It prompted many people to offer to pay it on his behalf due to Mr Williamson's initial generosity.

Image copyright Lee Williamson Image caption War veteran Mr Williamson said it is normally a busy road and he would "never dream" of stopping at a bus stop

Now, Sir Peter has said he will help overturn the fine, having first stated that "legal parking" had been available nearby.

He told BBC Radio Leicester: "You can take rules to a crazy extreme.

"We should do everything we can to make absolutely certain that Lee is not punished for doing this good deed and his parking fine is cancelled."