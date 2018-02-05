Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found by the roadside after his family reported him missing

A fourth man has appeared in court charged in connection with the death of a jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead in Stoughton, Leicestershire, on 25 January after disappearing from near his Leicester shop.

Javon Roach, 29, from Leicester, appeared at the city's magistrates' court charged with kidnap and robbery.

A 22-year-old woman has become the ninth person to be arrested in connection with the death.

Police said she was being held on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and rob.

Mr Roach will appear at the city's crown court later this month alongside Thomas Jervis, 23, of Whetstone, Charles Frances Ward, 20, and Callan Reeve, 19, both of Leicester.

All the men are being held in custody.

Two men, aged 22 and 18, have been released under investigation and two other men, aged 20 and 21, have been released with no further action.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information.