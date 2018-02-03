Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police said the men may have "vital information"

A CCTV image has been released by detectives investigating the murder of a Leicester jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead in Stoughton on 25 January after disappearing from outside his shop the evening before.

Police have released a picture which shows three men on Ross Walk at about 19:50 GMT on 24 January.

Officers said the group may have "vital information" about events in the area that night.

Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found by the roadside after his family reported him missing

Earlier, detectives appealed for information about a white van and motorcycle pictured on Aylestone Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said the motorbike was seen in convoy with the van driving in Sanvey Lane towards Marsden, shortly after being seen in Aylestone Road just after midnight on 25 January.

A bike has been recovered, along with a burnt-out van, but officers said they needed to trace the movements of the vehicles pictured.

The vehicles were driving in convoy and police want to trace their movements

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 23, are in custody after being charged with the kidnap and robbery of Mr Jogiya.

Two other men, aged 21 and 29, arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder, remain in custody. Three others have been released.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information.