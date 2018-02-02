Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Kiran Daudia was 46 when she died and had two sons, then aged 17 and 25

A man who stuffed his ex-wife's dead body into a suitcase before dumping her remains in an alley behind bins has been found guilty of her murder.

Ashwin Daudia, 51, of Lyme Road, Leicester, claimed he "lost control" and retaliated when Kiran Daudia attacked him.

However, jurors at Leicester Crown Court found him guilty of murder after a two-week trial.