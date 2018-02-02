Ashwin Daudia guilty of ex-wife Kiran's murder
- 2 February 2018
A man who stuffed his ex-wife's dead body into a suitcase before dumping her remains in an alley behind bins has been found guilty of her murder.
Ashwin Daudia, 51, of Lyme Road, Leicester, claimed he "lost control" and retaliated when Kiran Daudia attacked him.
However, jurors at Leicester Crown Court found him guilty of murder after a two-week trial.