Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found by the roadside after his family reported him missing

A seventh man has been arrested over the death of a Leicester jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, Leicestershire, on Thursday. Police believe he was abducted the evening before.

The latest arrest was 29-year-old man from Leicester. He and three other men, aged 18, 20 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

Three more men, aged 19, 20 and 23, have appeared in court charged with kidnap and robbery.

Thomas Jervis, 23, of Enderby Road, Whetstone, Charles Frances Ward, 20, of Gooding Avenue, Leicester and Callan Reeve, 19, of Aylmer Road, Leicester were all denied bail and remanded in custody at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

They are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court in February.

River search

Detectives are appealing to the public for any footage they may have of last Wednesday's events.

Police said Mr Jogiya had locked up his jewellery shop in Belgrave Road, Leicester, at about 19:45 and set off to walk the short distance home.

His body was found at 10:00 the following morning near Leicester Airfield.

Divers have been searching the River Soar in Aylestone as part of the inquiry.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Divers are searching the River Soar in the ongoing murder investigation into the death of Ramniklal Jogiya

Lydia Patsalides from the charity Crimestoppers said a £10,000 reward is being offered for information.

She said: "Ramniklal was a well-known businessman in the area and his murder has left his family badly shaken and in need of answers.

"I would ask that if anyone has any information on his murder, then please speak up."