Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Divers are searching the River Soar in the ongoing murder investigation into the death of Ramniklal Jogiya

Specialist divers are searching part of a river in a murder investigation into the death of jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was found dead on Gaulby Lane, in Stoughton, Leicestershire, on Thursday after his family reported him missing.

Police believe he was abducted after leaving his jewellery shop on Belgrave Road, Leicester, the evening before.

Five men, aged 18, 19, 20, 22 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder and are in custody.

Det Ch Insp David Swift-Rollinson said diving teams would be searching the River Soar, near Lutterworth Road, Leicester, for "a large part of the day".

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found by the roadside after his family reported him missing

Leicestershire Police believes Mr Jogiya was pulled into a white Ford Transit van and has appealed to trace two vehicles and a shopping trolley.

The force said he suffered severe injuries in a "savage and heartbreaking" attack.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but further tests were being conducted to "absolutely establish the cause of death".