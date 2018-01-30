Image copyright Google Image caption The fires all happened near Humberstone Park in Leicester

A man has been charged with four counts of arson after three attacks across Leicester.

The fires all happened in the early hours of Sunday near Humberstone Park.

The fire service said two adults were taken to hospital, one family was rescued - including a child - and two blocks of flats evacuated after a fire in Coleman Close.

The 47-year-old, who lives in the area, was remanded in custody and is due before Leicester Magistrates' Court.

Live updates and stories from across the East Midlands

Arson attacks