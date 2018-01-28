Leicester

Leicester Coleman Street 'arson': Two taken to hospital

  • 28 January 2018

Two people have been taken to hospital after suspected arson at two blocks of flats on the same road in Leicester.

Several people had to be rescued by ladders after fires began in the porches of two buildings on Coleman Close at about 03:40 GMT.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said nine people were treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fires are thought to have been started in bins in the porches.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites