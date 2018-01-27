Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found in Stoughton, Leicestershire, on Thursday morning

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder after the death of a Leicester jeweller.

Ramniklal Jogiya was discovered in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, at about 10:00 GMT on Thursday.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 23, and all from Leicester, have been arrested and remain in custody.

Leicestershire Police said they believe Mr Jogiya was "taken against his will" after a break-in at his shop on Belgrave Road on Wednesday.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police have released CCTV footage of Ramniklal Jogiya leaving his shop

He was reported missing on Wednesday night after failing to return from work.

Police have said a post-mortem examination has been carried out but further tests are being conducted to "absolutely establish the cause of death".