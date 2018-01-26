Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found on Thursday morning

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man's body was found by a road after a suspected raid on a jewellers.

He was found by Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, at about 10:00 GMT on 25 January.

Leicestershire Police said said initial inquiries suggest a man was put in a car and "taken against his will" after an "unknown person" broke into a jewellery shop on Belgrave Road, Leicester, on Wednesday.

The victim has not been identified.

Det Ch Supt David Swift-Rollinson, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said officers are looking to speak to any witnesses.