Murder probe 'linked to Leicester jewellery shop break-in'
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man's body was found by a road after a suspected raid on a jewellers.
He was found by Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, at about 10:00 GMT on 25 January.
Leicestershire Police said said initial inquiries suggest a man was put in a car and "taken against his will" after an "unknown person" broke into a jewellery shop on Belgrave Road, Leicester, on Wednesday.
The victim has not been identified.
More on this and other East Midlands stories
Det Ch Supt David Swift-Rollinson, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said officers are looking to speak to any witnesses.