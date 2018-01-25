Image caption Hadiza Bawa-Garba was struck off following an appeal

A doctor who was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence after the death of a six-year-old boy can be struck off, a court has ruled.

Jack Adcock, who had a heart condition, died of sepsis at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011, hours after being admitted with sickness and vomiting.

Doctor Hadiza Bawa-Garba was suspended from the medical register for 12 months in June last year.

But she is now set to be struck off following an appeal at the High Court.

Image copyright Adcock family Image caption Jack Adcock died at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011

A 2015 trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard Dr Bawa-Garba, an experienced paediatrician, committed a "catalogue" of errors, including missing signs of his infection and mistakenly thinking Jack was under a "do not resuscitate" order.

The prosecution said Jack died after a series of failings by medical staff, including Dr Bawa-Garba's "failure to discharge her duty" as the responsible doctor.

She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.