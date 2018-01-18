Image copyright Family handout Image caption Amelia Blake, from Loughborough, was found dead in a flat in Sydney

The family of a British backpacker who was found dead in Sydney have said they are "deeply shocked" by her death.

The body of Amelia Blake, 22, who is from Loughborough, Leicestershire, was discovered in a flat in the suburb of Newtown on Friday.

A man aged in his 30s was also found dead inside, New South Wales Police said.

Ms Blake's family said the "much loved daughter and sister" would be "truly missed by all who knew her".

Local media in Australia reported that Ms Blake was the victim of a suspected murder-suicide.

New South Wales Police said they were continuing to investigate and would not yet comment on how the pair died.

No other suspects were being sought, a police spokeswoman added.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Ms Blake's family said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our much loved daughter and sister Amelia, who will be truly missed by all who knew her.

"We would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to our family.

Image caption The bodies were found in a flat above a Persian restaurant in the suburb of Newtown

Ms Blake studied at Loughborough College from 2012 to 2013 and is believed to be a former employee of Vision Express in the town.

A spokesperson for the college said: "Amelia was a well-loved student, a lovely, personable girl who was very sociable with lots of friends.

"Our sympathies are with Amelia's family and friends at this difficult time."

Ms Blake had been travelling around Australia and "living the dream", according to a friend on Facebook.

"This has broken my heart into a million pieces," Rhys Collington wrote.

He told the BBC that Ms Blake had a "kind heart and love for all her family and friends".

Ms Blake had recently worked on a fruit farm in a rural town in Victoria, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The UK consulate in Sydney said it was assisting the family of a British national.