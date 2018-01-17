Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mark Swinhoe died at the scene on Moira Street in Loughborough

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a man found in a street with a fatal stab wound.

Mark Swinhoe, 38, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, died at the scene on Moira Street, Loughborough, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Christopher Cunningham-Pithouse, 23, of Glebe Road, Queniborough, Leicestershire, has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

He is due to appear before Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Image caption The area was cordoned off for forensic examinations to take place

Mr Swinhoe was being treated by paramedics when he died at the scene.

A woman was also found hurt and treated for minor injuries to her face.

Detectives have been granted further time to question a 22-year-old man arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

A third man, aged 24, who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder remains in custody.