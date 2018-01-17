Image caption Witnesses said a man was threatening staff and damaging hospital equipment

A 20-year-old man has been charged after a man was stabbed at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Police were called to a reported stabbing outside the hospital at 02:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Witnesses said a man was threatening staff and damaging hospital equipment.

Yusuf Aka of Grovebury Walk, Leicester, was due at the city's magistrates' court on Wednesday charged with wounding with intent, affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

The 24-year-old victim was treated for stab wounds. No hospital staff were injured, Leicestershire Police said.