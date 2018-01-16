Image caption Police said the man became "aggressive" in the hospital, threatened staff and damaged equipment

A man has been arrested after another man was stabbed at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Police were called to a reported stabbing outside the hospital at 02:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Witnesses said a man went inside the hospital and was threatening staff and damaging equipment.

A 24-year-old man is being treated for stab wounds and a 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

More on this and other East Midlands stories

A member of the public also suffered a "superficial" injury, a Leicestershire Police spokesman said.

Tiffany Jones, deputy director of communications for University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said no staff were injured and the hospital was helping police with their investigation.