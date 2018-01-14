Image caption The area has been cordoned off while a forensic examination takes place

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from a stab wound.

Leicestershire Police were called to Moira Street in Loughborough at 03:20 GMT after two people were found injured in the street.

The man died at the scene while being treated by paramedics and a woman sustained minor facial injuries.

The area has been cordoned off while a forensic examination takes place and officers are appealing for information.

Police will remain in the area overnight and into tomorrow.

Det Ch Insp Martin Smalley, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: "We are in the very early stages of our inquiries and are currently looking at CCTV and carrying out searches in the local area.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it."