Plans to expand Europe's largest distribution park have been rejected.

The proposal to double the size of Magna Park near Lutterworth, Leicestershire, had been approved by Harborough District Council's planning committee last month.

That decision was reviewed on Wednesday and the plans were rejected by 12 votes to 10.

Developer Gazeley said it would "reassess" its application and would continue to work with the council.

Image copyright Google Image caption An aerial view of the Magna Park site

As Europe's largest distribution site, Magna Park houses companies such as Toyota, BT and Asda.

The proposal was the second submitted by Gazeley, after an initial application to build new offices and storage and distribution units was approved in 2016.

A further development at Symmetry Park, south-east of Magna Park, was submitted by commercial property development firm DB Symmetry and has been approved.

Maggie Pankhurst, member of the Magna Park Is Big Enough campaign group, said she was "absolutely ecstatic" to score "a really big victory".

"We would like some more jobs in the Harborough area but just building more warehouses doesn't bring the diversity of jobs we need," she said.

"We have not been a bunch of nimbys [not in my back yard]. We genuinely believed it was a really bad decision for it to happen here."

Magna Park history

Image copyright Topical Press Agency