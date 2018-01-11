Magna Park expansion plans rejected after review
Plans to expand Europe's largest distribution park have been rejected.
The proposal to double the size of Magna Park near Lutterworth, Leicestershire, had been approved by Harborough District Council's planning committee last month.
That decision was reviewed on Wednesday and the plans were rejected by 12 votes to 10.
Developer Gazeley said it would "reassess" its application and would continue to work with the council.
As Europe's largest distribution site, Magna Park houses companies such as Toyota, BT and Asda.
The proposal was the second submitted by Gazeley, after an initial application to build new offices and storage and distribution units was approved in 2016.
A further development at Symmetry Park, south-east of Magna Park, was submitted by commercial property development firm DB Symmetry and has been approved.
Maggie Pankhurst, member of the Magna Park Is Big Enough campaign group, said she was "absolutely ecstatic" to score "a really big victory".
"We would like some more jobs in the Harborough area but just building more warehouses doesn't bring the diversity of jobs we need," she said.
"We have not been a bunch of nimbys [not in my back yard]. We genuinely believed it was a really bad decision for it to happen here."
Magna Park history
- Magna Park was originally RAF Bitteswell and was home to Wellington Bombers during World War Two
- It continued as a military site after the war with Hawker Siddeley assembling and testing Vulcan bombers until the 1960s
- The RAF left in the 1980s when it was converted to a distribution site for ASDA MFI Group
- As of 2016, about 9,300 people were employed in 17 national and 14 regional distribution centres on the site
- BT, DHL, Britvic, Disney, Argos, Toyota and others all have warehouses