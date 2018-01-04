Image copyright Sam Bailey Image caption Sam Bailey said she had been left a "little dazed" by the mishap

Singer Sam Bailey has said she is "determined" to get back on the pantomime stage after being knocked out by a loft ladder at her home.

The 40-year-old had been trying to retrieve a suitcase when she was hurt in the bizarre accident on Tuesday.

The X Factor star is playing the role of the Enchantress in Beauty and the Beast at De Montfort Hall in Leicester.

While recovering at her Leicester home, she thanked emergency staff and tweeted to say she was "on the mend".



Bailey, who won X Factor in 2013, posted to say she was "gutted" not to be performing after the accident.

She tweeted: "Thank you to all the staff and ambulance crew at Leicester royal infirmary x after a scary night I have to say I'm so proud of our NHS staff for all they do!!!

"I'm sat here a little dazed but thankful for all your efforts tonight! I won't be going in the loft anytime soon! Got a pounding head ache! 😢

"I'm on the mend! Resting up and determined to get back on that stage!"



Martin Ballard, a BBC Radio Leicester presenter and the dame in the pantomime, said the cast was "shocked" to hear the news.

"Sam's singing is irreplaceable and she drives the whole story," he said.

"Her understudy, Mae Grocock, had to go on at extremely short notice and has done a fantastic job.

"We are all missing Sam and would love to have her back, but we also don't want her to rush back too early."



Antony Flint, general manager at De Montfort Hall, said: "Sam's obviously disappointed to have had to miss a couple of days of the panto.

"We all hope that she'll be back before the end of the run on Sunday."