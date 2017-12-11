Image copyright PA Image caption Three people have been injured - one seriously - in the gas blast

Three people have been injured - one seriously - in a gas explosion at a house in Leicestershire.

Police, ambulance and fire were called to reports of a loud bang at the Birstall property at 07:30 GMT.

The fire service said one person with serious injures was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed semi-detached house and airlifted to hospital.

Two other people from the adjoining property walked out with minor injuries and were taken to hospital.



Allington Drive is closed and a number of houses in the street have been evacuated as a precaution.



Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the house had collapsed, a neighbouring property had partially collapsed and six others had been damaged.

The fire service said no fire had been reported and no smell of gas.

Tim Hargraves, East Midlands Ambulance Service duty operations manager, said: "One patient has been taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, one patient has been taken by air ambulance to the Major Trauma Centre in Coventry, and one patient is due to be taken by ambulance to the Leicester Royal Infirmary."

A spokesman from Cadent Gas, the collapsed home's supplier, said: "We are currently on site and our priority at this time is to make safe and we are working with the emergency services to achieve this.

"It's too early to speculate on the cause at this time."

A Charnwood Borough Council spokesman said: "We were called to support the emergency services following reports of a loud bang and a house being damaged in Allington Drive, Birstall earlier this morning.

"We have sent a senior officer to the scene, an officer from our building control team and volunteers to help provide temporary emergency accommodation at Birstall Parish Council offices in Birstall.

"An officer is also visiting the scene in case people affected by the incident need short-term temporary accommodation in the coming days."