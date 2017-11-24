Image caption Dominic O'Neill crashed a police car while he was in custody wearing handcuffs

A drink-driver who tried to escape in a police car and crashed into cars while wearing handcuffs has been jailed.

Dominic O'Neill, 38, was detained and placed in the back, but "managed to get into the driver's seat and drive off" in Leicester, on 21 October.

O'Neill was sentenced to 16 months in prison for several motoring offences at Leicester Crown Court.

Leicestershire Police said its officers had "received advice" surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

More news from across the East Midlands

Police said officers, who were on patrol on Abbey Park Road, identified a car which was driving on false plates.

O'Neill, of Lincoln Street in the city, was "driving the car and failed to stop" for the officers.

'Drove off in handcuffs'

A short while later officers stopped the car on Parker Drive where O'Neill was detained and handcuffed.

Police said he was placed in the back of the car, but "managed to get into the driver's seat and drive off".

The offender crashed and damaged two vehicles which were stationary at traffic lights.

He abandoned the police car and ran off, but was arrested nearby.

O'Neill was charged and admitted aggravated vehicle taking/dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle with alcohol levels above the limit.

As well as the jail-term, he also had to pay a victim surcharge of £140 and was disqualified from driving for four years and eight months.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police said: "Following the incident an internal investigation was carried out into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The matter was not referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.... necessary officers have received advice."