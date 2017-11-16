Image caption Jason Burder (left) and Adam King are accused of supplying Megan with MDMA and strangling her

Two men accused of letting a girl die on the backseat of a car "must have known she was dead", a court heard.

Megan Bannister, 16, was found "lifeless" in a car after a crash, but did not suffer fatal injuries in the collision.

She possibly died from strangulation or a drug overdose, a jury was told.

Jason Burder, of Braunstone Avenue, Leicester, and Adam King, of Waltham Avenue, both 28, deny manslaughter by gross negligence.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Megan Bannister's family said she was bright, clever and responsible

Staff nurse Natalie Kent, who stopped at the crash scene in Enderby, Leicestershire, on May 14 along with several others, said the men were sitting in the car while CPR was being performed on Megan nearby.

Miss Kent also said the girl appeared to be dead but had no obvious crash injuries, describing her as being "the colour of death".

In her statement read to Birmingham Crown Court, she said: "They must have known she was dead but they didn't seem affected by that, whatsoever."

The car's driver, Mr Burder and passenger Mr King are accused of the girl's manslaughter by gross negligence by supplying her with MDMA, strangling her and then neglecting her life-threatening condition.

The trial continues.