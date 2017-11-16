Image copyright Police handout Image caption Reuben Stretton (left) and Devan Garner (right) were found guilty of murdering Isaac Williams

Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a 20-year-old who was stabbed in a revenge killing.

Reuben Stretton, 21, of no fixed address, and Devan Garner, 20, of Octon Close, Leicester, stabbed Isaac Williams after forcing him into a car.

Mr Williams, a former amateur boxer, was killed on 21 April - a few days before his 21st birthday.

Stretton and Garner were both sentenced at Leicester Crown Court to life with a minimum term of 19 years.

The jury heard that the emergency services were alerted by a woman who heard a scream and saw a man lying on the pavement in Cropthorne Avenue, Humberstone. She also saw two other men getting into a car before driving away.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Isaac Williams, a former amateur boxer, died a few days before his 21st birthday

Despite bleeding heavily, Mr Williams managed to call for an ambulance, but died in hospital three days later from a single stab wound to the upper thigh.

Mr Williams's mother Catherine Webbe said in a statement: "This has been a painful journey but we thank all the wider family and friends for their support in the many different ways this has been received.

"This crime was related to street drugs and knives and we will join with others campaigning against these types of crimes whether it be drugs, knives, acid or guns."

Det Ch Insp Martin Smalley, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Over the course of the investigation information came to light which led us to believe Isaac was stabbed in an act of retribution for a previous incident."