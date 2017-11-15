Image copyright Family handout Image caption A pathologist concluded two potential causes of Megan's death were either "strangulation or a drug overdose"

A schoolgirl was left to die on a car's backseat as two men drove her around while ringing escorts and buying beer, a court heard.

Megan Bannister, 16, was found with "blue lips" after the car was involved in a crash in Leicestershire in May.

She suffered no fatal injuries in the collision but two potential causes of her death were strangulation or a drug overdose, a jury was told.

Jason Burder and Adam King, both 28, deny manslaughter by gross negligence.

Image caption Jason Burder (left) and Adam King are accused of supplying strangling Megan

The pair are accused of supplying Megan with MDMA, strangling her and neglecting her life-threatening condition.

They are standing trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Prosecutors alleged Mr Burder and Mr King plied the teenager with alcohol and ecstasy in the early hours of on Sunday 14 May, hours before the crash happened near Enderby.

Mr Burder, of Braunstone Avenue, and Mr King, of Waltham Avenue, both Leicester, deny wrongdoing and the trial continues.