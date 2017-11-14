Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mucaad Ali Farah "showed no remorse", according to police

A teenager who stabbed a man to death with a single blow over a "seemingly insignificant argument" has been jailed for life for murder.

Mucaad Ali Farah, 18, of Bishopdale Road, Leicester, killed his victim Abdirahman Abdirizak Mahmoud Adam, 22, in St Matthews Way in Leicester last May.

Mr Adam died in hospital of a a single stab wound to the chest.

Leicestershire Police said Farah had shown no remorse.

A judge ordered him to serve a minimum of 14 years in prison.

'Tragic loss'

Abdirahman's parents said in a statement that their son was "a dearly loved brother and will be missed by the family and all that knew him".

They said: "He has lost his life in such tragic circumstances. He had his whole life ahead of him.

"As a family, we are trying to be strong and support one another with the support of the wider community."

Det Ch Insp David Swift-Rollinson, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "A single stab wound resulted in the death of a young man and a family have been left distraught by their loss.

"Farah chose to carry a knife that day and he intended to cause harm.

"He has shown no remorse for his actions… and two families now have been left without their loved ones, following a seemingly insignificant argument that had such devastating consequences."