Leicester homes evacuated after a large loft fire

  • 12 November 2017
Fire on Blackbird Road, Leicester Image copyright Leicester Mercury
Image caption The fire started in the loft of a mid-town house on Blackbird Road

Four homes were evacuated after a large loft fire from one house spread to three others.

Six fire crews attended the blaze at about 03:40 GMT in Blackbird Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said one of the homes had been "deemed unsafe" and had brought in a demolition company for help.

It said an electrical fault is believed to be the cause. No-one was injured in the fire.

Road closures were in place for several hours.

Image copyright Leicester Mercury
Image caption The blaze spread to three other homes, which were evacuated
Image copyright Leicester Mercury
Image caption An electrical fault is believed to be the cause of the fire

