Leicester homes evacuated after a large loft fire
- 12 November 2017
- From the section Leicester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four homes were evacuated after a large loft fire from one house spread to three others.
Six fire crews attended the blaze at about 03:40 GMT in Blackbird Road, Leicester.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said one of the homes had been "deemed unsafe" and had brought in a demolition company for help.
It said an electrical fault is believed to be the cause. No-one was injured in the fire.
Road closures were in place for several hours.