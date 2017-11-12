Image copyright Leicester Mercury Image caption The fire started in the loft of a mid-town house on Blackbird Road

Four homes were evacuated after a large loft fire from one house spread to three others.

Six fire crews attended the blaze at about 03:40 GMT in Blackbird Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said one of the homes had been "deemed unsafe" and had brought in a demolition company for help.

It said an electrical fault is believed to be the cause. No-one was injured in the fire.

Road closures were in place for several hours.

Image copyright Leicester Mercury Image caption The blaze spread to three other homes, which were evacuated