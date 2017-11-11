Image copyright Google Image caption Most of the members of Oadby Royal British Legion have agreed with the church service across the road

A vicar says he has been "troubled" by "unpleasant" messages after a decision was taken to replace a hymn from a Remembrance Sunday service.

Instead of Onward, Christian Soldiers, the hymn All People That On Earth Do Dwell will be sung at St Peter's Church in Oadby, Leicestershire.

The Reverend Steve Bailey told the BBC he suggested a change to sound "fresh".

However, some people had criticised the move, saying it was to avoid offending non-Christians at the service.

Some members of the Oadby Royal British Legion social club had threatened to boycott the service because the move.

Image copyright Google Image caption The branch of Oadby Royal British Legion agreed to the hymn change

Rev Bailey said the move was made in agreement with the branch of Oadby Royal British Legion, which is different to the social club.

The service itself will still be a Christian service, and the new hymn is also Christian in origin.

The vicar, who has been a part of the service for seven years, said: "The church and myself have since received unpleasant communications.

"The choice of hymns and prayers will be made each year to meet the needs of the time."

'Ugly phone calls'

Ian Thorpe, vice-chairman of social club, said some members were unhappy because Onward, Christian Soldiers had been sung "nearly every year".

"There have been phone calls of an ugly nature [to the vicar] - that was never anybody's intention," he said.

"We've agreed to go with this year's order of service, as the vicar wishes, but they've agreed to meet early next year to discuss the order of service for the Centenary."

The Diocese of Leicester said: "The Remembrance parade and service... will be a time to honour the fallen and remember the horror of war.

"The Church and Royal British Legion in Oadby will continue to work together in the coming years to ensure that this remains a deeply relevant, fresh and dignified occasion.

"The service in church will remain a thoroughly Christian act of worship."