From the section

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mucaad Ali Farah will be sentenced on Tuesday

A 18-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of another man after a "seemingly insignificant argument" in a busy city street.

Mucaad Ali Farah stabbed Abdirahman Abdirizak Mahmoud Adam in St Matthews Way, Leicester, in May.

The 22-year-old sustained a single stab wound to his chest and died later in hospital.

Police said Farah, of Bishopdale Road, Leicester, had shown no remorse. He will be sentenced on Tuesday.