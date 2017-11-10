Leicester

Abdirahman Abdirizak Mahmoud Adam death: Man convicted

  • 10 November 2017
Mucaad Ali Farah Image copyright Leicestershire Police
Image caption Mucaad Ali Farah will be sentenced on Tuesday

A 18-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of another man after a "seemingly insignificant argument" in a busy city street.

Mucaad Ali Farah stabbed Abdirahman Abdirizak Mahmoud Adam in St Matthews Way, Leicester, in May.

The 22-year-old sustained a single stab wound to his chest and died later in hospital.

Police said Farah, of Bishopdale Road, Leicester, had shown no remorse. He will be sentenced on Tuesday.

