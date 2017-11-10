Abdirahman Abdirizak Mahmoud Adam death: Man convicted
- 10 November 2017
- From the section Leicester
A 18-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of another man after a "seemingly insignificant argument" in a busy city street.
Mucaad Ali Farah stabbed Abdirahman Abdirizak Mahmoud Adam in St Matthews Way, Leicester, in May.
The 22-year-old sustained a single stab wound to his chest and died later in hospital.
Police said Farah, of Bishopdale Road, Leicester, had shown no remorse. He will be sentenced on Tuesday.