New £42m vascular disease hub honours Next founder
A new £42m "cutting-edge" vascular disease hub has been officially named in honour of the founder of Next.
Sir David Attenborough opened The George Davies Centre at Leicester's Glenfield Hospital.
The Leicester-based fashion entrepreneur donated more than £5m towards research into vascular disease and to prevent limb amputations.
The NHS trust said it aimed to provide a "centre of excellence" for vascular services in England.
The centre will be home to the Vascular Limb Salvage Clinic (VaLS) and University of Leicester's leading academics, researchers, clinicians and students,
Professor Rob Sayers, a surgeon at the hospital and a university specialist in vascular diseases, said: "[The centre] will make a real difference to how our patients are assessed and treated.
"We will also be able to run a research programme to identify ways to treat people faster and better and thus prevent amputation."
Entrepreneur George Davis, 76, said it was "important" to him to support the project aiming to save limbs and lives in Leicester and beyond.
The university said the donation was its largest-ever philanthropic gift from an individual.
The medical teaching and research building was officially opened by Sir Attenborough and his nephew Michael Attenborough.
They are co-patrons of the University of Leicester's Centenary, which the university will mark from 2018 to 2021.
About Peripheral Vascular Disease
- PVD usually affects the legs and is cause by blocked arteries usually from smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure or raised cholesterol.
- Initial symptoms are leg pain on walking and it affects 500,000 people in the UK.
- Poor leg circulation is the third major cause of vascular morbidity in the UK.
- Patients with PVD are at higher risk of death from heart attack and stroke.
- In the UK there are about 3,000 major leg amputations a year.